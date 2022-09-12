Twitter says Musk's latest attempt to walk away from $44bn deal is 'invalid'       

Musk said Twitter should have notified him before it spent $7.75m in a separation agreement with Peiter Zatko, the company’s former security chief and whistleblower
Twitter says Musk's latest attempt to walk away from $44bn deal is 'invalid'       

It is Musk’s third attempt to withdraw his offer because of what he says are violations of the buyout agreement.

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 14:35
Amy Thomson and Jennifer Ryan

Twitter said Elon Musk’s latest move to cancel his agreement to buy the social network is invalid after the billionaire said the company’s treatment of a whistleblower gave him another reason to walk away from the $44bn (€43.5bn) deal.

Mr Musk’s latest move to terminate the deal is “invalid and wrongful” and “Twitter has breached none of its representations or obligations”, the company’s lawyers said in a letter. 

It is Musk’s third attempt to withdraw his offer because of what he says are violations of the buyout agreement. Mr Musk previously raised concerns about the number of “bot” accounts on the platform, and now has said  Twitter should have notified him before it spent $7.75m in a separation agreement with Peiter Zatko, the company’s former security chief.

Mr Zatko is due to testify this week about his whistleblower report, in which he raised concerns about lax security, privacy issues and the number of bots on the platform. He has been subpoenaed to testify in the Twitter lawsuit, as well. 

Delaware chancery judge Kathaleen St Jude McCormick has allowed Musk to add Mr Zatko’s allegations of “egregious deficiencies” at Twitter to his legal arguments, permitting the billionaire to argue a material adverse effect on the acquisition through Twitter’s failure to disclose Mr Zatko’s statements. 

• Bloomberg

Read More

Musk cites whistleblower complaint as additional reason to exit Twitter deal

More in this section

Ryan ONeill & Ian OSullivan, Legit Fit Cork-based gym software company raises €1m in seed funding
Distribution Operations Inside Online Retailer Asos Plc's Warehouse Online fashion retailer ASOS warns on profit after weak August
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Person: Elon MuskOrganisation: Twitter
<p>Greencoat Renewables owns wind and solar farms in Ireland and across the rest of Europe.</p>

Windfarm owner Greencoat taps energy price surge, but faces risk of 'caps or windfall taxes'         

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices