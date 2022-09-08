Business movers

Bernard Looney, CEO of bp (UK oil and gas firm) has been inducted to the Irish Academy of Engineering (IAE). The Kerryman has also been named as a fellow of the organisation. He was nominated for membership in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the engineering profession. A graduate of UCD and Stanford University, Bernard’s career with bp began in 1991 when he joined the company as a drilling engineer. He went on to hold a variety of positions across the company’s North American and European operations before his appointment in 2020 as CEO of the 113-year-old global energy company.

Catherine Gubbins has been appointed as interim CEO of daa, replacing Dalton Philips who is taking up a new role as CEO of Greencore Group. Catherine joined daa (Dublin Airport Authority) in 2014 as group financial controller, becoming director of finance in 2019. She was appointed as group CFO last year. She was previously a senior manager in the assurance and business advisory function of PwC Ireland. She has a degree in Law and Accounting from UL and a Masters in Accounting from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.