Mechanical and electrical services firm EnerMech to create 170 jobs in its new facility

EnerMech, a mechanical and electrical services firm for the energy and infrastructure sectors, has opened its first facility in Ireland and will create approximately 170 jobs over the next three years.
The company was already operating out of Ireland for a full year before opening its first official facility which will be based in the IDA-owned Business and Technology Park in Athlone.
“Our new facility opens a number of doors for us as we look to deliver more projects from this base as well as build on our existing work across a diverse mix of end markets,” said Christian Brown, CEO at EnerMech.
EnerMech was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aberdeen.
It operates in 23 countries and specialises in providing integrated supply, operations, maintenance, and engineering solutions in its core services of cranes and lifting among its other offerings.
The company now employs over 110 people in Ireland, including five local apprentices on the pipefitting apprentice scheme.