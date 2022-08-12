Abbott to invest €440m in Ireland, creating 1,000 new jobs between Kilkenny and Donegal

The new site will allow the US multinational to significantly increase the production of its FreeStyle Libre technology for people with diabetes
Abbott to invest €440m in Ireland, creating 1,000 new jobs between Kilkenny and Donegal

Abbott currently employs 5,000 people in Ireland and has facilities located in Clonmel, Cootehill, Dublin, Longford, Sligo and Galway.

Fri, 12 Aug, 2022 - 07:52
Emma Taggart

US healthcare company Abbott will invest €440m in Ireland to expand its site in Donegal and develop a new manufacturing facility in Kilkenny.

The investment will create 1,000 new jobs between the two sites.

The new 250,000 sq ft manufacturing facility will be located on the IDA Business and Technology Park in Loughboy, Kilkenny, subject to planning approval.

The new site will allow the US multinational to significantly increase the production of its FreeStyle Libre technology for people with diabetes.

Abbott currently employs 5,000 people in Ireland and has facilities located in Clonmel, Cootehill, Dublin, Longford, Sligo and Galway.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “This new investment by Abbott in Donegal and Kilkenny is hugely welcome news, bringing up to 1,000 highly-skilled jobs and expanded Medtech manufacturing capacity.

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is really fantastic news from Abbott. It’s a real vote of confidence in Kilkenny and Donegal and what those counties have to offer.” 

Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland, said: “This significant and transformative investment in a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kilkenny is fantastic news for the South East Region and for Ireland."

"It is also most welcome and demonstrates continued commitment to its Donegal site that it will benefit from further investment and new jobs as part of this investment and jobs announcement," she added.

American multinational medical devices and health care company first established operations in Ireland in 1946.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Read More

Thriftify to create 20 new jobs after securing €1.6m investment

More in this section

Ryanair press conference Ryanair's €10 flash sales may not be seen for 'years'
Altada confirms temporary lay off of Irish staff Altada confirms temporary lay off of Irish staff
Apple legal action Apple supplier Foxconn starts to see slowing smartphone sales
<p>New roles: (top row) Nicola O’Brien, Martin Bourke, Dr Caroline Campbell; (bottom row) Wayne Filby, Eden Little, Richard Tierney. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices