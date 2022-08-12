Abbott to invest €440m in Ireland, creating 1,000 new jobs between Kilkenny and Donegal

US healthcare company Abbott will invest €440m in Ireland to expand its site in Donegal and develop a new manufacturing facility in Kilkenny.

The investment will create 1,000 new jobs between the two sites.

The new 250,000 sq ft manufacturing facility will be located on the IDA Business and Technology Park in Loughboy, Kilkenny, subject to planning approval.

The new site will allow the US multinational to significantly increase the production of its FreeStyle Libre technology for people with diabetes.

Abbott currently employs 5,000 people in Ireland and has facilities located in Clonmel, Cootehill, Dublin, Longford, Sligo and Galway.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “This new investment by Abbott in Donegal and Kilkenny is hugely welcome news, bringing up to 1,000 highly-skilled jobs and expanded Medtech manufacturing capacity.

Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is really fantastic news from Abbott. It’s a real vote of confidence in Kilkenny and Donegal and what those counties have to offer.”

Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland, said: “This significant and transformative investment in a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kilkenny is fantastic news for the South East Region and for Ireland."

"It is also most welcome and demonstrates continued commitment to its Donegal site that it will benefit from further investment and new jobs as part of this investment and jobs announcement," she added.

American multinational medical devices and health care company first established operations in Ireland in 1946.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.