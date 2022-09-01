Irish Distillers record all-time high sales

Irish Distillers reported record sales over the past year, selling over 10 million cases of Jameson whiskey for the first time.
The whiskey giant, which employs over 800 people in its Cork, Dublin, and Belfast operations, sold 4.5 million cases of Jameson in the US alone in the 2021/2022 Fiscal Year, a volume growth of 9%.
In total, Irish Distillers’ portfolio experienced a 16% volume growth, primarily driven by increased sales in its Redbreast whiskey range, which exceeded the 100k case mark.
The company is pinning the recent success on a resurgence in flying, which saw travel retail increase by 157% year on year.
“As evidenced by our results today, our whiskeys continue to go from strength to strength in markets around the world, led by the success of the Jameson brand," said Nodjame Fouad, Chairman and CEO at Irish Distillers.
"We continue to develop our historically strong markets, such as the US, while also strengthening Jameson’s brand affinity in new and less-traditional Irish whiskey markets such as India, Zambia and Bulgaria – all of which broke the significant 100K case mark.
"The growth that we are seeing in these non-traditional Irish whiskey markets is the result of consistent focus and determined brand building and development. Our strategy has been laser-focused on growing the Jameson brand and awareness of the Irish whiskey category more generally."