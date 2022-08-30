Eir see revenues fall as operating costs increase

Revenues at Eir fell by €12m in the second quarter as the telecoms firm lost TV and broadband customers.

In a trading update, the company said its results were in line with expectations underlying revenue of €296m for the three months to June 30 decreased by 3%. The company said that revenue growth amongst mobile bill pay, national broadband plan access and revenues from its Evros unit were offset by a reduction in traffic, content and roaming as well as the sale of Tetra joint venture.