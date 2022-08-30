IT solutions firm to create 25 new jobs in Dublin

Rahi, a global IT solutions firm, will establish a new integration and warehousing facility in Ballycoolin, Co Dublin. The new facility will support the firm's data centre business.

The multinational IT systems company has based its European sales headquarters in Limerick since 2015.

The expansion will create 25 new jobs in areas such as project management, data centre logistics and data centre operators. The recruitment for the positions will start immediately.

In a statement, Rahi said the expansion showed "confidence" in the resources and capabilities of Irish regional markets.

Marcus Doran, general manager of Rahi Europe, said the firm was committed to accelerating growth across Ireland and EMEA, having recently expanded its office in Limerick.

“The concept of the data centre has evolved to encompass diverse and sustainable environments along with traditional on-premises infrastructure, cloud platforms, co-location facilities and edge data centres," Mr Doran said.

He added Rahi recognised "the importance of Ireland as a technological hub for Europe and the world".

Co-founded by US-based entrepreneur Tarun Raisoni in 2012, Rahi currently employs over 1,200 people across 40 countries. Nearly 100 of these employees are based in the Irish and European regions of the firm.

Rahi offers its data centre customers a variety of IT solutions and services with the aim of ensuring business continuity. The company provides its services in more than 140 countries.

The firm has grown rapidly in recent years and has a number of partnerships with companies such as Zoom, Cisco and Lenovo.