Aldi opens new store in Clonakilty

The store has created 20 new jobs for the Cork town
Aldi opens new store in Clonakilty

Aldi received planning permission for the venture last year.

Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 07:45
Martha Brennan

Aldi has opened its new 1,315 sq m store in Clonakilty, Co Cork, creating 20 new jobs for the area.

The store, located on Inchydoney Road, marks the retail giants 25th Cork venture and brings its total Irish store count to 151.

Over 100 car park spaces were created in Clonakilty for the store, along with four free electric vehicle chargers and 22 bike spaces.

“Our new store is fantastic news for local shoppers. It is easy for Clonakilty customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure the very best customer shopping experience," said store manager Peter Mullins.

Read More

CRH battles inflationary headwinds to post €15bn sales

More in this section

Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa sales contribute to €1.38m profit for Warner Music Ireland Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa sales contribute to €1.38m profit for Warner Music Ireland
Male employee speaking on video call with diverse colleagues on online briefing with laptop at home. Zoom shares tumble to pre-pandemic levels
Myanmar Push For Sanctions TotalEnergies co-owned venture 'helped fuel Russian military'
#Munster Business
<p>CRH, led by CEO Albery Manifold, is the second-largest building materials company in the world. Picture: Naoise Culhane. </p>

CRH battles inflationary headwinds to post €15bn sales

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices