Aldi opens new store in Clonakilty

Aldi has opened its new 1,315 sq m store in Clonakilty, Co Cork, creating 20 new jobs for the area.
The store, located on Inchydoney Road, marks the retail giants 25th Cork venture and brings its total Irish store count to 151.
Over 100 car park spaces were created in Clonakilty for the store, along with four free electric vehicle chargers and 22 bike spaces.
“Our new store is fantastic news for local shoppers. It is easy for Clonakilty customers to pick up what they need, and our aim is to ensure the very best customer shopping experience," said store manager Peter Mullins.