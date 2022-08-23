Paul O'Neill steps down as Irish Times editor

Irish Times Editor Paul O'Neill is to step down from the role later this year.

From Waterford, Mr O'Neill has held the position for the past five years and informed the chairman and the board of The Irish Times DAC of his intention to step down as editor and as a director of the company.

A recruitment process for a new editor will begin immediately and Mr O’Neill will remain in the post in the interim.

“I began my career in a traditional newspaper company which has been transformed into a modern digital publisher which now holds top position in the Irish digital subscriptions market," Mr O'Neill said.

"Change of that magnitude has brought good days and bad. It is a work-in-progress and probably always will be. But I’ve been fortunate during my time in the editor’s office to be surrounded by colleagues who enabled evolution while ensuring our journalism remains true to the objects and ideals of The Irish Times Trust and continues to command the support of readers, subscribers and customers.

Dan Flinter, chairman of the Irish Times Group, which includes the Irish Examiner, said: “Paul has made an extraordinary contribution to the Irish Times Group over the past 40 years and, in particular, as editor over the past five-and-a-half years. Under his leadership, the Irish Times completed the transformation into a digital publisher while ensuring that we continued to adhere to the core values of the trust."

"We received his decision to step down with enormous regret but also with deep gratitude for what he has achieved. His legacy in the Irish Times will be lasting. For me, it has been a pleasure to work with him and to observe the commitment, judgment, energy and leadership he displayed as editor. On behalf of the board and all our colleagues, I wish Paul and his family every good wish for the future.”