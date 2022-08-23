Paul O'Neill steps down as Irish Times editor

Recruitment process for a new editor will begin immediately and Mr O’Neill will remain in the post in the interim
Paul O'Neill steps down as Irish Times editor

Paul O'Neill has held the position of editor of the Irish Times for five years. Picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 17:44
Alan Healy

Irish Times Editor Paul O'Neill is to step down from the role later this year.

From Waterford, Mr O'Neill has held the position for the past five years and informed the chairman and the board of The Irish Times DAC of his intention to step down as editor and as a director of the company.

A recruitment process for a new editor will begin immediately and Mr O’Neill will remain in the post in the interim.

“I began my career in a traditional newspaper company which has been transformed into a modern digital publisher which now holds top position in the Irish digital subscriptions market," Mr O'Neill said. 

"Change of that magnitude has brought good days and bad. It is a work-in-progress and probably always will be. But I’ve been fortunate during my time in the editor’s office to be surrounded by colleagues who enabled evolution while ensuring our journalism remains true to the objects and ideals of The Irish Times Trust and continues to command the support of readers, subscribers and customers.

Dan Flinter, chairman of the Irish Times Group, which includes the Irish Examiner, said: “Paul has made an extraordinary contribution to the Irish Times Group over the past 40 years and, in particular, as editor over the past five-and-a-half years. Under his leadership, the Irish Times completed the transformation into a digital publisher while ensuring that we continued to adhere to the core values of the trust."

"We received his decision to step down with enormous regret but also with deep gratitude for what he has achieved. His legacy in the Irish Times will be lasting. For me, it has been a pleasure to work with him and to observe the commitment, judgment, energy and leadership he displayed as editor. On behalf of the board and all our colleagues, I wish Paul and his family every good wish for the future.”

More in this section

Apple's iPhone to be unveiled Apple plans to diversify iPhone production
'Dramatic improvement' in finances of Lahinch Golf Club 'Dramatic improvement' in finances of Lahinch Golf Club
Partnership helps Cork Airport to cut carbon emissions Partnership helps Cork Airport to cut carbon emissions
Person: Paul O'NeillOrganisation: Irish Times
<p>Emirates Global Aluminium, a rival to Russia's Rusal which owns the huge smelter plant in the Shannon Estuary, posted a record first-half profit.</p>

Profits soar at Aughinish rival Emirates Aluminium as prices of the metal climb

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices