'Dramatic improvement' in finances of Lahinch Golf Club

This year has seen “a dramatic improvement” in the finances of Lahinch Golf Club.

That is according to the chairperson of Lahinch Golf Club, John Gleeson who said that green fee income is expected to exceed the projected €2.8m for 2022.

Currently in ‘high season’ it costs non-members €250 in green fees for a round of golf on Lahinch’s main course.

The club successfully hosted the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and Mr Gleeson said that “our finances are in a very healthy state”.

Mr Gleeson told members that the last two years have been very challenging but exceptional management by the Club Council and Club management in controlling costs together with tight cash management “meant we exited the pandemic very well”.

Mr Gleeson said: “We are committed to rebuilding the Club’s finances and our Contingency Fund to ensure we can sustain any future shocks and to also fund our capital expenditure programme including the very necessary but expensive irrigation system.” Mr Gleeson has told members that at the end of June this year, the club had cash funds of €3.8m which includes €1.2m in pre-payments.

Subscriptions

He said that the club had received €1.03m in annual subscriptions from members to the end of June which was in line with the budget.

Mr Gleeson said that along with Green Fee income expected to exceed the budgeted target of €2.8m, Golf Shop sales at the end of June were €595,000 (ex VAT) “which is ahead of projections”.

Mr Gleeson stated that the club’s expenditure of €1.3m for the first six months is in line with the budget.

He added: “However, we anticipate further inflationary and substantial energy price increases for the second half of the year.” Lahinch hotelier, Michael Vaughan said on Tuesday that it looks like every available green fee slot has been taken up this year at Lahinch after a build up of almost three years of golf bookings.

The four-star Vaughan’s hotel overlooks the golf course at Lahinch and Mr Vaughan said: “I have never heard as many compliments about the golf course as this summer."

"I doubt if Lahinch has ever seen as many visitors playing golf as this year." Mr Vaughan said that 65% of his business is golf related and represents at least 40% of the Lahinch tourist economy.