‘David vs Goliath’ power imbalance between small  businesses and platform giants

Survey aimed at small firms set to highlight lack of clarity around how to lodge complaints against online platforms
‘David vs Goliath’ power imbalance between small  businesses and platform giants

The EU’s P2B Regulation aims to provide a set of rules which create a fair, transparent, and predictable environment for business users of online platforms.

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 19:10
Cáit Caden

Small businesses that use big platforms such as the Apple App Store and Amazon to get their products to consumers can find themselves in a “David vs Goliath situation", the competition watchdog has said.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) launched a survey to find out how small businesses are being treated by platform giants as concerns around fairness and transparency grow.

“There certainly is a significant power imbalance between the scale of some of the platform companies and then the size of some of the small businesses which engage with them,” said Grainne Griffin, CCPC's director of communications.

The CCPC expects the survey, which is aimed at small firms, to highlight issues such as a lack of clarity around how to lodge complaints against these platforms, as well as lack of transparency around why an account is terminated or suspended without reason and notice.

“Businesses have rights in this area and it’s important that they know what they are,” said Ms Griffin.

The survey is being carried out two years after Ireland adopted the EU’s P2B (platform to business) Regulation. Its aim is to provide a set of rules which create a fair, transparent, and predictable environment for business users of online platforms.

Online marketplaces

This includes online marketplaces, social media and creative content outlets, app stores, price comparison websites, and platforms for the collaborative economy, as well as online general search engines.

The watchdog contacted some platforms after the regulation was introduced to see if any measures had been taken to make it easier for businesses to use their services.

“We saw complaints processes clarified and we did see really tangible outcomes from the platforms,” said Ms Griffin.

However, the CCPC suggested that many businesses are still unaware of this regulation, which can lead to exploitation.

“We want to deepen our understanding of how small businesses and businesses in general experience the platforms. And that’s where we’re going with the survey,” said Ms Griffin.

“We’re talking about the biggest social media platforms out there like Amazon and Ebay.

These platforms have a huge amount of power and that’s why it’s so important that you have these regulatory frameworks to balance that.

The CCPC does not usually investigate relationships between businesses, normally focusing on the relationships between businesses and consumers.

The watchdog decided to start monitoring this space to ensure a fair competitive environment between these huge platforms and the businesses using the services they offer.

The P2B Regulation is expected to complement two other pieces of legislation proposed by the EU earlier this year. These are the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act. These aim to create a safer digital space that protects the rights of all users of digital services, and to establish a level playing field to allow for growth and competitiveness.

Read More

Retailers call for further online grant aid on back of Amazon expansion

More in this section

Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Deloitte: Soccer revenues across Europe jump 10% to €27.6bn despite Covid    
St Petersburg stock Rapper duo to reopen former Starbucks coffee shops in Russia
Conservative leadership bid Liz Truss would review 'roles of all three of Britain's financial watchdogs'            
Small firmsP2BPerson: Grainne GriffinOrganisation: AppleOrganisation: AmazonOrganisation: Competition and Consumer Protection Commission
<p>New roles: (top row) Isabel Rossiter, Gavin McLoughlin, Catherine Elder; (bottom row) Andrew Gregory, Michelle McEttrick, Manuel Yoacham. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices