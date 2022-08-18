Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with MTU, Drury, DP Energy, BGF, Primark and MediaCom Ireland.

Isabel Rossiter has recently been appointed as MTU business academy coordinator, a key role in supporting the growth of the university’s Academy. A Wexford native, Isabel will be developing a range of multidisciplinary plans and processes, involving research and the creation of diverse media content, also with responsibility for coordinating the Academy's communications channels. She brings 10 years’ development experience in entrepreneurship, alumni relations, marketing and lecturing across the university. Building on her Bachelor of Business (Hons) degree, Isabel holds a Masters degree in PR and New Media, a level 9 qualification in Entrepreneurship Education, and a diploma in Project Management.

Gavin McLoughlin has joined PR firm Drury as a director. A business journalist, he joins from broadcaster Newstalk, where he has been deputy business editor since 2019. Prior to Newstalk, he was business news editor at the Irish Independent. Cathal Barry, managing director, financial communications at Drury, said: “Gavin’s experience and skill set will make an important contribution to our team and clients as we continue to develop and grow the business. His track record and ability to scrutinise, analyse and communicate clearly makes him an ideal fit at Drury. Our clients’ requirement for assured advice and execution has never been stronger.”

Catherine Elder has been appointed as GIS and environmental analyst with DP Energy, the global developer of renewable energy projects headquartered in Buttevant, Co Cork. DP Energy has a 5,000MW portfolio of wind, ocean and solar energy projects in development stages across Ireland, Australia, the UK and Canada. Catherine will support the firm’s senior project engineer GIS lead in the delivery of energy projects. She brings gained 10 years’ experience with public, private and international organisations on environmental, governmental and manufacturing initiatives, including spatial analysis and process improvement, third-party management, contaminated land remediation and geophysical surveying. She holds an MSc in Environmental Engineering from QUB.

Andy Gregory has been appointed as CEO of BGF, the growth capital investor led in Ireland by Leo Casey. Mr Gregory was previously BGF’s chief investment officer. He was head of investments, UK & Ireland since January 2020, during which time BGF saw record investment and exit activity. Andy has been with BGF since 2011, joining as regional director for North of England. Before that, he held senior private equity industry roles with LivingBridge and Bridgepoint. He replaces Stephen Welton, who will become non-executive chair. BGF has more than £3bn invested across over 400 companies by a regional network of 16 offices.

Michelle McEttrick has been appointed as chief customer officer with Primark, with the remit to further develop the Primark brand and customer strategy across new markets, channels and products. She has previously held senior roles across a range of industries. She was group brand and proposition director at Tesco for six years. She joined Tesco from Barclays, where she was managing director of group brand and marketing; prior to that she spent four years as a business director at a global advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty. Born in the US, Michelle began her career in agencies including a seven-year stint at McCann Erickson in Seattle.

Manuel Yoacham has been appointed as business director with media planning and buying agency MediaCom Ireland. As part of his new role, he will lead the agency’s strategic and day to day operations across a range of clients in the retail sector, including Lidl. Yoacham brings more than 10 years of senior strategic industry experience to MediaCom, having spent five years as business director at Starcom Ireland. Prior to this, he worked as a senior innovation planner for jump! Innovation, and as an account director for Vizeum Ireland. He brings valuable experience in managing accounts across numerous industries, including food, beverages, retail and telecommunications.