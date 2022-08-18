Rapper duo to reopen former Starbucks coffee shops in Russia

It is the latest example of prized assets from car factories and tyre makers to food retailers being handed over to local business people in an unexpected windfall. 
A former branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg. Starbucks declined to comment on the similarity of the logo and name, but referred to an earlier statement in which it said the company had made the decision to exit and no longer had a brand presence in the Russian market.

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 16:13
Alexander Marrow

A restaurateur and rapper duo are set to reopen the chain of coffee shops in Russia formerly owned by Starbucks, the latest rebranding of a major Western company following a months-long corporate exodus from the country.

According to a shop front in central Moscow and the Instagram feed of rapper and co-owner Timati, the chain will be renamed Stars Coffee, with a new logo still featuring an image of a woman with a star above her head.

The new name on the Moscow shop was still under cover of plastic as Timati and co-owner, restaurateur Anton Pinskiy, prepared to unveil the first new store later on Thursday.

Starbucks declined to comment on the similarity of the logo and name, but referred to an earlier statement in which it said the company had made the decision to exit and no longer had a brand presence in the Russian market.

In late May, Seattle-based Starbucks said it would exit Russia after nearly 15 years.

Starbucks had 130 stores in Russia, operated by its licensee Alshaya Group, with nearly 2,000 employees in the country. The relaunch follows a similar move by Vkusno & Tochka, which took over former McDonald's restaurants in Russia, moves that are changing the country's retail and corporate landscapes as the conflict in Ukraine enters its sixth month.

It is also the latest example of prized assets from car factories and tyre makers to food retailers being handed over to local business people in an unexpected windfall. 

