Starbucks quits Russian market in wake of invasion of Ukraine
A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg (Kalyeena Makortoff/PA)
Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 14:35
Associated Press Reporter

Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.

In a memo to employees on Monday, Starbucks said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.

Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs.

General view of a Starbucks Coffee shop sign in Moscow, Russia. (Dave Thompson/PA)

The stores are owned and operated by Alshaya Group, a Kuwait-based franchise operator.

Seattle-based Starbucks had suspended all business activity in Russia on March 8 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

StarbucksDigitalPlace: International
New French minister of solidarity Damien Abad (Michel Spingler/AP)

New French government pledges ‘zero tolerance’ for sexual abuse

