Virgin Media increases broadband reach to 70% of Ireland's premises

The telecommunications company has partnered with the ESB and Vodafone joint venture Siro to acquire access to 450,000 of the company's premises
Tony Hanway, CEO, Virgin Media and John Keaney, CEO, Siro. Picture: Julien Behal.

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 07:35
Martha Brennan

Virgin Media will be majorly expanding in the Irish broadband market through a new partnership with Siro, the fibre-to-building broadband venture set up by ESB and Vodafone.

The deal will allow Virgin Media Ireland to offer its services to over 450,000 of Siro's premises around the country, adding to its current reach of 1m premises.

The company said the expansion will drive competition and help businesses and communities connect to broadband and digital TV services in more locations. 

"Today’s announcement increases our network reach to 70% of all the premises in Ireland," said Virgin Media CEO Tony Hanway said.

"Our new partnership with SIRO means we will be offering our market-leading ultrafast broadband and TV services to more Irish consumers and businesses than ever before.”

Siro CEO John Keaney also welcomed the news: “Siro is an open access wholesaler rolling out full fibre broadband to 154 towns and 770,000 premises across Ireland. Our objective is to deliver our world class connectivity to communities and businesses across Ireland."

Irish consumers want Budget 2023 to ease utility bills amid cost of living crisis

