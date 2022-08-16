Family-owned Tipperary firm Clancy Construction expands offsite building 

Tipperary firm Clancy Construction will expand its use of offsite construction in a bid to accelerate the delivery of housing projects.

The family-owned company was the first construction firm to secure approval under Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Built to Innovate’ initiative.

The scheme offers funding support to construction companies for productivity training, innovation and the introduction of digital, paperless systems with the aim of delivering faster, higher-quality housing construction.

The initiative is part of the Government's Housing for All strategy.

Clancy Construction recently used off-site construction to reduce the overall personnel required on-site at its 554-bed Bandon Road student accommodation development.

The firm reported increased levels of productivity during the project, despite repeated delays.

The Bandon Road development had faced setbacks due to supply chain disruptions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the new advancements in technology and off-site construction have resulted in the completion of the project on time and within budget.

Lean construction

John O’Shaughnessy, managing director of Clancy Construction, credits "lean construction" along with new technological innovations in building for the delivery of the project.

The completed 554-bed Bandon Road project in Cork city will open ahead of the new college year, creating an increase in the quantity of purpose-built student accommodation in the city.

The building method resulted in the construction and weatherproofing of a five- to six-storey apartment block in an 18-week period, while the internal finishing cycle took 16 weeks.

Enterprise Ireland's 'Build to Innovate' initiative encourages greater construction productivity through supporting increased levels of "offsite production in factory-controlled environments and by improving site and factory processes", according to Tom Kelly, manager at Enterprise Ireland's industrial and life sciences division.

The Tipperary-based firm has plans to improve productivity further with additional training and the introduction of advanced digital systems.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the 'Build to Innovate' scheme will "help speed up the delivery of big infrastructure projects".

Clancy Construction was established in 1947 in Tipperary and now has significant operations throughout Ireland.

The company has previously completed rapid construction projects, including building two 24-bed isolation wards over 14 weeks for the HSE during the pandemic.