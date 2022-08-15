Construction activity falls sharply in July

Activity in Ireland's construction industry fell for the second consecutive month with the housing sector recording the biggest drop as strong inflationary pressures resulted in a fall-off in demand and new orders.

According to a survey of purchasing managers who work in the building industry, as tracked by the BNP Paribas Real Estate, companies in sector remain pessimistic for the future and are scaling back their purchasing activity and taking a cautious approach to hiring.

All three sectors of the industry saw a contraction last month. The pace of reduction in housing activity accelerated sharply over the month, with civil engineering activity also down at a rapid pace.

Commercial activity also fell but the rate of contraction was less pronounced than elsewhere.

New orders fell for the fourth month running, with the rate of decline little-changed from the previous month.

Those responding to the survey reported weak demand, with clients deterred by steep rising in prices due to inflation.

The seasonally adjusted construction activity index fell to 41.8 in July from 46.4 in June, signalling a sharp and accelerated decline in Irish construction.

The fall was the fastest since March 2021 when pandemic restrictions were reintroduced.

Excluding periods of Covid-19 disruption, the contraction in July was the most marked for a decade.

"After slowing in June, construction activity experienced a sharper contraction in July," John McCartney, Head of Research at BNP Paribas Real Estate said.

This reflects several factors. Building costs continued to rise in July, laying down a challenge to the viability of marginally profitable projects.

"The pull-back may also reflect strong activity in the opening half of the year.

"Over 130,000 sq m of new office space was added in Dublin during this time, while 13,316 new dwellings were completed — a 49% year-on-year increase.

"In this context, month-on-month expansion naturally becomes harder to sustain."

"Based on projects that are already underway, we expect continued strong residential, office and logistics completions through the remainder of 2022.

"However continued cost inflation means that new project commencements may struggle to keep up with completions, causing a drag on activity in the longer term.

"Notably, for the second month in succession, the number of building firms expecting to be less busy in one year’s time exceeds the number expecting to be busier."

According to the survey, construction firms kept their staffing levels broadly unchanged in July.

Workforce reduction at some firms

Falling workloads and efforts to limit company expenses led some firms to reduce workforce numbers.

Despite the sharp fall in activity, there were signs in the survey that inflation within the construction industry may have peaked.

While input costs rose sharply again in July, the increase was the softest in more than a year.

The extent of supply-chain disruption in the construction sector also fell further.

While lead times for projects lengthened again, it was to the smallest degree since just before the outbreak of the pandemic.

"One positive note is that, while remaining elevated, input cost inflation has eased to its lowest level since April 2021, and is now well below last October’s peak," Mr McCartney added.