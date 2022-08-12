Rusal update does little to lift uncertainty for Aughinish in Shannon Estuary

Rusal, the international mining to metals giant which owns the huge alumina smelter Aughinish in the Shannon Estuary, said that "for the time being" it is delivering on its global contracts as it struggles with the fallout from Western sanctions on Russia.

However, an earnings update released on Friday does little to lift the longstanding uncertainty facing Rusal and its Aughinish plant. It employs around 500 people at the Co Limerick smelter and is the one manufacturing site on Irish soil whose workers potentially have the most to lose from the sanctions regime and soaring energy costs since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.