Ryanair's €10 flash sales may not be seen for 'years'

The era of €10 Ryanair deals may be over, according to CEO Michael O’Leary.

Flash sales are a key element of the Irish air carrier’s business model, with promotional fares usually a regular occurrence on its website.

However, it might be a while before such deals are seen again, as the cost of fuel continues to soar.

"There's no doubt that at the lower end of the marketplace, our really cheap promotional fares - the €1 fares, the 99c fares, even the €9.99 fares - I think you will not see those fares for the next number of years,” O’Leary said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 this week.

The businessman doesn’t believe Ryanair’s passenger numbers will be affected too much, however, saying that more travellers may choose budget airlines as the cost of living rises.

"We think people will continue to fly frequently," O’Leary said.

"But I think people are going to become much more price sensitive and therefore my view of life is that people will trade down in their many millions."