Altada confirms temporary lay off of Irish staff

The company has also let go of its US based team and moved its planned Series A round to later in the year.
Allan Beechinor, CEO and founder of Altada

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 13:06
Cáit Caden

Cork-based data analytics firm Altada has confirmed it has temporarily laid off staff at its Irish operation due to “unforeseen market conditions.” 

The company employed 13 people in Ireland two years ago and had plans to create 100 jobs in the region, which now look uncertain.

"We realise that this is a very challenging time for our incredible employees. This is a temporary situation and we are working on funding solutions that will bring our full team back within six weeks,” the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2017 in Ireland, Altada has grown to have offices across Europe employing around 70 people.

