Limerick bakery secures €5m deal with Aldi

Twomey's Bakery will extend its current partnership with the retail giant for another three years in a new, exclusive deal
Limerick bakery secures €5m deal with Aldi

Aldi Ireland's buying director Peter Bough and Patrick Twomey of Twomey’s Bakery celebrating the three-year deal, which will see the family-run bakery supply all of Aldi's 150 Irish stores. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney.

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 13:17
Martha Brennan

A Co Limerick bakery has secured an exclusive €5m deal with retail giant Aldi.

Over the next three years, Twomey's Bakery will continue to supply all 150 of Aldi's Irish stores with its bread, tarts, and other baked goods.

As a result of the deal, the Dromcollogher-based bakery has been able to invest in new machinery, such as wrapping, refrigeration, and labeling units, to increase production capacity. 

Twomey's, which employs 20 people, was founded in 1901 and has been family-run for four generations. The company has been working with Aldi for three years now and saw a 25% year-on-year increase in its sales to the retailer in 2021.

“Like all producers, we have faced difficulties in our supply chain in recent months, with increases in the cost of ingredient prices, along with transport and energy costs proving a real challenge," said managing director Patrick Twomey.

"This new contract is a big boost for our business, providing a huge degree of certainty and security. We are grateful for Aldi's continued support and partnership.”

Welcoming the new contract, John Curtin, Aldi Ireland's buying director said: “Twomey’s Bakery has supplied our Irish stores for almost three years now and we are delighted to further extend our partnership with a new €5m deal [and to] continue supporting the local company’s growth into the future."

Aldi currently works with over 330 Irish food and drink producers, spending €1bn with its Irish suppliers in 2021.

Read More

Thriftify to create 20 new jobs after securing €1.6m investment

More in this section

Gazprom PJSC's Chayandinskoye Field as Russia Sees Golden Gas Opportunity Capricorn investor seeks to end Tullow deal, push for new review
Dominos Pizza Files To Go Public Domino’s Pizza closes in Italy after losing out to small restaurants
Penneys to open new Dublin store next month Penneys to open new Dublin store next month
#Aldi#LimerickMunster Business
<p>Rónán Ó Dálaigh, chief executive of Thriftify, said: 'Investment in impact-driven companies is hard to come by, so this investment is a major boost not only to us, but to all entrepreneurs and companies whose priority is a sustainable, impactful future.'</p>

Thriftify to create 20 new jobs after securing €1.6m investment

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices