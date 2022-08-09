Limerick bakery secures €5m deal with Aldi

A Co Limerick bakery has secured an exclusive €5m deal with retail giant Aldi.

Over the next three years, Twomey's Bakery will continue to supply all 150 of Aldi's Irish stores with its bread, tarts, and other baked goods.

As a result of the deal, the Dromcollogher-based bakery has been able to invest in new machinery, such as wrapping, refrigeration, and labeling units, to increase production capacity.

Twomey's, which employs 20 people, was founded in 1901 and has been family-run for four generations. The company has been working with Aldi for three years now and saw a 25% year-on-year increase in its sales to the retailer in 2021.

“Like all producers, we have faced difficulties in our supply chain in recent months, with increases in the cost of ingredient prices, along with transport and energy costs proving a real challenge," said managing director Patrick Twomey.

"This new contract is a big boost for our business, providing a huge degree of certainty and security. We are grateful for Aldi's continued support and partnership.”

Welcoming the new contract, John Curtin, Aldi Ireland's buying director said: “Twomey’s Bakery has supplied our Irish stores for almost three years now and we are delighted to further extend our partnership with a new €5m deal [and to] continue supporting the local company’s growth into the future."

Aldi currently works with over 330 Irish food and drink producers, spending €1bn with its Irish suppliers in 2021.