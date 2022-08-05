FBD posts decline in half-year profits

Insurance company FBD holdings reported a decline in pre-tax profits during the first six months of the year despite having the highest retention levels of existing business in 5 years.

Pre-tax profits fell to €19m, down from €22m during the same period last year, excluding the impact of Covid-19 related rebates, while the gross written premium increased by 3.3% from the previous year up to €193m.

The Irish insurer stated that the average premium is flat across the portfolio, with private motor down 8%.

The company has a further hearing scheduled in its business interruption test case in November 2022. This will determine the quantification of partial losses in respect of the bar counter and the treatment of Government subsidies.

The insurer stated that it had reduced its Covid-19 business interruption best estimate by €1m to €43m net of reinsurance since year-end 2021.

FBD's expense ratio rose to 26.9%, up from 25.7% in 2021, the company stated that the increase is reflective of increased staff costs and a higher inflationary environment in 2022.

The firm said that the personal injury guidelines are having the desired effect of lowering costs for minor injury claims justifying the premium reductions given to our customers.

Tomás Ó’Midheach, chief executive, FBD Holdings, said: “Our focus has been on driving value for our stakeholders and we have made positive progress against this. This is despite the difficult economic backdrop as investment volatility impacts our results.

"Investment markets had an exceptionally challenging first six months to the year, the increase in inflation and resultant higher interest rates is impacting our returns and reducing the valuation of the FBD bond portfolio," Mr Ó’Midheach continued.

The insurer stated that for the foreseeable future market risk will remain high. However, it expects to benefit from increased yields on bond reinvestment.

Established in the 1960s, FBD holdings has a network of 34 branches across the country.