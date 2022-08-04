Glofox fitness platform acquired by US company

The fitness management platform Glofox has been acquired by US-based company ABC Fitness Solutions, in a deal reportedly worth around €200m.

Glofox was founded in 2014 by former Connacht rugby player Conor O'Loughlin and his colleagues Finn Hegarty and Anthony Kelly and has become a leading management software for gym and fitness studios in Ireland and further afield.

After announcing an expansion into the US - the Dublin-based company also has offices in Australia, New York, and Belfast - a Los Angeles office was opened in 2019.

Glofox currently employs 220 people and operates in over 80 countries, with the popular F45, Pure Barre, and UFC Gym among its clients.

That is all set to rise following its new agreement with Arkansas-based ABC Fitness Solutions.

Collectively, the companies will support over 31 million members across more than 24,000 fitness locations around the world.

O' Loughlin, Hegarty, and Kelly will all continue to be leaders in the new combined business.

“We are thrilled to become part of ABC, a company that has been a pioneer of the fitness industry for over 40 years,” said O’Loughlin.

“To be able to align with a partner that shares the same purpose and values and that can provide additional resources to drive innovation and accelerated international growth is a tremendous advantage to our team and our customers.

"As part of ABC Fitness Solutions, Glofox has an extremely exciting future, and we look forward to taking the combined business to the next level.”

ABC Fitness Solutions CEO Bill Davis added: “We are so excited to welcome Glofox into ABC Fitness Solutions. Its range of solutions, focus on the boutique gym and studio sector, and impressive international reach will help cement ABC’s position as a truly global solution provider within the fitness industry.

“When combined with our existing strength in North and Latin America, we now have a combined offering greater than the sum of its parts and unrivalled by any company in the industry.”