Joint replacement maker Stryker to create 600 new jobs in Cork

Med-tech company Stryker announced it will create 600 extra jobs at its facility in Cork, which it recently expanded.
This investment will further grow the US multinational’s presence in Ireland as it employs around 4,000 people across eight facilities in Belfast, Limerick and Cork.
"With our experience and proprietary technology, we are excited to impact more patients and drive growth with this additional investment,” said Viju Menon, group president of global quality and operations at Stryker.
“We are also pleased to expand our talent base in Ireland with engaging roles across a range of disciplines,” he said.
Stryker makes implants used in joint replacements and trauma surgeries and other products for neurotechnology and spinal healthcare.
Stryker claims that its products are used by around 100 million patients annually.
The recent investment into its Cork centre is supported by the State through IDA.
“Stryker has been innovating in additive manufacturing within the MedTech industry for more than 20 years and opened its Anngrove facility in 2016. The expanded facility furthers the company’s four-decade commitment to Ireland,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan.