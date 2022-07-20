Biogen sets out plan for development of Alzheimer's drug

Since the approval of Aduhelm in June last year, the value of Biogen shares have nearly halved.
Biogen sets out plan for development of Alzheimer's drug

The new drug, Lecanemab, is crucial for the growth of the drugmaker as it faces competition for several of its blockbuster drugs, including multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 17:56
Manas Mishra

Drugs giant Biogen tried to assuage investor worries by laying out a plan for its Alzheimer's disease drug being developed with Eisai and promising to draw lessons from the setbacks to its treatment Aduhelm.

The new drug, Lecanemab, is crucial for the growth of the drugmaker as it faces competition for several of its blockbuster drugs, including multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera.

Company executives said data from a trial of Lecanemab is expected in the autumn. Biogen and Eisai have filed for an accelerated approval and the US regulator has set a January deadline.

"We'll take learnings from Aduhelm as necessary and where we can and we'll resource (the launch) at each phase of its commercialization very gradually," chief financial officer Michael McDonnell said.

Last year, Aduhelm became the first treatment for Alzheimer's disease to be approved in the United States in decades, but Medicare, the US government's health plan for people over age 65, sharply curtailed its use on efficacy concerns.

Biogen in May had to significantly pull back the sale of Aduhelm. Since the approval of the drug in June last year, the value of Biogen shares have nearly halved.

The shares were trading 2% lower even as the drugmaker raised its full-year profit forecast by relying on the sales of Tecfidera. Its sales fell 18% to $397.9m (€390m), but was above expectations of $367.7m. 

"We suspect investors are not likely to be satisfied by upside from such legacy products," Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said.

Biogen now expects annual profit to be in the range of $15.25 to $16.75 per share compared to prior forecast of $14.25 to $16. 

Read More

Alzheimer’s drug firm shares slide as Samsung denies €33.6bn takeover bid

Reuters

More in this section

Dunnes Stores workers submit 'life-changing' pay claim Dunnes Stores workers submit 'life-changing' pay claim
Nua Healthcare to create 470 new jobs this year Nua Healthcare to create 470 new jobs this year
Apple Irish tax bill Apple argues it is a major force in healthcare world   
Alzheimer'spharmaceuticalsPlace: USAOrganisation: Biogen
<p>Mr Grant will leave his role before the end of 2022 for a planned career break to spend more time with his family</p>

Conor Grant, CEO to the Irish arm of Paddy Power parent company Flutter, will resign this year

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices