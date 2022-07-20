Dunnes' workers submit 'life-changing' pay claim

Dunnes Stores workers have lodged what is being described as a life-changing pay claim.

The claim, lodged on Wednesday, seeks to address a number of concerns including significant pay increases, additional annual leave days, changes to the sick-pay scheme and fully paid maternity and paternity leave.

Citing the increase in living costs, workers are seeking a new pay scale which would see those on the lowest point with a 7.7% hourly pay increase and those on the top with a 7.9% increase.

"Workers all over the country are struggling right now, yet many employers, like Dunnes Stores, are capable of paying higher wages and improving conditions of employment. Those that can pay, should pay," said Patrick Killeen, Dunnes' worker from Mayo and member of Mandate trade union’s Dunnes National Committee.

Additional hours

More than half of staff who began working for Dunnes since 2017 said they want to work more hours and nine out of 10 said available hours should be offered to existing staff first.

"The allocation of hours and understaffing are serious concerns for Dunnes' workers," said Dunnes' worker and Mandate activist Alex Homits.

Many of us want to work longer hours because we can’t pay our bills, but the company won’t allow us, choosing to either understaff stores, which leads to huge pressure on staff, which in turn leads to health and safety concerns, or else they hire more workers on lower rates of pay."

Currently, there are multiple pay scales and as a result, some workers are earning higher wages than others doing the same job, the union said.

The claim seeks to ensure pay equality and brings the lowest earners up to the top, said Lorraine O'Brien, Mandate's national coordinator.

A survey of 1,600 staff members showed almost 79% believe all workers should have access to the same incremental pay scale.

Sick pay

Many people working in grocery stores, such as Dunnes Stores, found themselves on the front lines of the pandemic as essential workers.

As the pandemic continues, the workers believe the sick-pay scheme should be reviewed.

Mr Homits said many workers are forced to work while ill out of financial necessity, which is a risk for the worker, their families and customers.

Workers are asking for an eight-week paid sick-pay scheme which all staff will be entitled to once their six-month probation has ended.

"Dunnes' workers and tens of thousands of other shop workers risked their lives and their health over the last two years and the least we should get is a decent sick pay scheme," said Mr Homits.

Fully paid maternity and paternity leave is also included in the pay claim, with workers saying it is impossible to survive without fully paid leave due to the rise in cost of living.

"If workers don’t have enough income when on maternity or paternity leave, not only do they suffer, but their children suffer too," said Liz Loftus, Dunnes' worker from Dublin and Mandate activist.