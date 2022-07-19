Cork-based HomeHak signs various contracts in growth expansion plans

Tenant database HomeHak has signed contracts with leading letting agents in Ireland, including Sherry Fitzgerald Lettings in Cork, DNG Creedon, Trading Places, and Prime Lettings and Management.

Following its launch in late 2021 in Cork, HomeHak has thousands of tenants registered on its database.

The website aims to connect tenants with landlords and letting agents by listing tenants rather than rental properties.

Those looking for a rental property can create and display their details in the form of a Tenant CV, which can then be viewed and selected by landlords and letting agents.

The company was created by Cork native Pat Drinan, who developed the database after identifying large amounts of red tape and costs for all stakeholders involved in the current property-based advertising model.

After a free trial, prospective tenants pay a small membership fee to communicate on the website.

HomeHak allows landlords, homeowners and letting agents to advertise their properties for free.

HomeHak also allows prospective tenants with similar needs or interests to form ready-made households.

The company said this feature will enable groups such as students in the same course or people in the same profession to join their Tenant CVs and become co-applicants for a property.

HomeHak is currently developing several new products for the website. These include a feature to support employers and universities who want to help their staff or students find available housing.

Mr Drinan said: “Our people-focused model complements the existing renting process but it also offers a better alternative for tenants, landlords and letting agents. A home-seeker can use their impressive HomeHak Tenant CV to stand out from the crowd and get selected anywhere in the world."

He continued: "In the current property-based website model, hundreds of hopeful home-seekers apply for a single property, only for the majority to be left disappointed. A model such as HomeHak where organised applicants get selected is much more efficient and personal."

Roisin Murray, Managing Director Sherry Fitzgerald Lettings, Cork said: “Our landlord clients expect us to carefully select the best tenants for their properties. We work hard to provide a professional and personal service and we’re always sensitive to the needs of home-seekers who apply for homes. We were immediately attracted to the efficiencies presented by HomeHak."

Ms Murray added: "The website quickly identifies the right applicants for a particular property. When we update the status of a property, all the applicants are automatically notified which saves lots of calls and emails to our office.”