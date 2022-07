Starbucks Weighs Selling Its UK Operations

Starbucks has asked its adviser Houlihan Lokey to assess interest for its UK operations, the Times reported.

The coffee chain continues to “evaluate strategic options” for its company-owned international operations, the newspaper reported, without specifying how it obtained the information.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Bloomberg it “is not in a formal sale process for the company’s UK business.” The UK is Starbucks’ largest market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. As of last year, it had 1,000 stores in Britain, with 297 company-owned and 703 run by licensees, the company said in a financial report for the fiscal year ending in October 2021.

Total revenue was €390m for the fiscal year, and Starbucks UK Coffee had repaid in full a £25m loan from its parent company to offset losses from reduced sales during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

While the coffee chain experienced a rebound in revenue after Covid-19 lockdowns eased in the UK, it said the financial performance of company-owned stores had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Starbucks opened 14 new company stores during fiscal year 2021 and closed five, it said.

Earlier this year, market researcher Allegra Group said coffee chains in the UK will take four years to recover from the Covid slump.

Other coffee chains are reaping the benefits of increased footfall post-Covid-19.

Pret A Manger returned to profitability earlier this month after Britons resumed eating out as they went back to offices post-lockdown. The chain is also implementing a strategy to expand sandwich stores to suburbs.

The coffee and sandwich chain, which has traditionally relied very heavily on office workers walking into shops and buying meals, said half-year revenue soared by 230% compared to last year when Covid lockdowns widely impacted retail businesses. Pret’s revenue is also up 160% on the same period in 2020, according to a statement.

Pret said revenue across the UK surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2019 for the first time in May, with particularly strong regional and suburban sales, according to the statement.

Bloomberg