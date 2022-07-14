Ikea Ireland sales rebound to €191m but still to recover fully to pre-Covid levels 

Revenues at the Irish arm of Ikea rose to €191m, but are still short of pre-Covid-19 levels, as the retailer sold more goods online than in-store for the first time.

In "a pivotal year", Ikea Ireland posted profits of €3.7m in the 12 months to the end of August. The directors said in the accounts that “the business became more profitable, despite the challenges of 2021, with its sustained store closures and ongoing economic uncertainty”.