Ikea Ireland sales rebound to €191m but still to recover fully to pre-Covid levels 

Ikea Ireland sold more goods online than in-store for the first time
Ikea Ireland sales rebound to €191m but still to recover fully to pre-Covid levels 

On reopening after Covid, the Ikea store in Ballymun in Dublin was "the highest performing" of the group’s 378 stores, Ikea said. 

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 16:58
Gordon Deegan

Revenues at the Irish arm of Ikea rose to €191m, but are still short of pre-Covid-19 levels, as the retailer sold more goods online than in-store for the first time.

In "a pivotal year", Ikea Ireland posted profits of €3.7m in the 12 months to the end of August. The directors said in the accounts that “the business became more profitable, despite the challenges of 2021, with its sustained store closures and ongoing economic uncertainty”.

The accounts relate mainly to the store in Ballymun in Dublin which was shut for a time from the end of 2020 because of the Covid restrictions. On reopening, the store was "the highest performing" of the group’s 378 stores, it said. 

Online sales more than doubled to over €99.25m, or 52% of total sales, compared with a share of 24% in its 2020 financial year, and the 16% share posted before the onset of the pandemic in 2019.

The company said it had advanced projects such as click-and-collect. The unit paid a dividend to the group owners of €3m, down from €5m a year earlier, and posted a net profit of €3.23m after paying corporation tax of €522,274. It employed 699 people last year.  

Ikea Ireland in recent months opened home service centres in Naas and in St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin. Ikea says it is the largest furniture seller in the Republic, with a market share of 11.7%. Ikea separately operates a second large store in Belfast.

Read More

Ikea to sell inventory and find new owners of Russia business

More in this section

Key Speakers At The 2016 Milken Conference Australia's Telstra completes Digicel Pacific buyout
SSP's financials Coveney's Upper Crust firm taps pent-up sales demand despite cost pressures  
Netflix and SkyGo app Microsoft named by Netflix as partner for ad-supported subscription plan
RetailFurniturePlace: IrelandOrganisation: Ikea
<p>The European Commission said rivals and customers had until Sept. 9 to provide feedback to Amazon's proposal before it decides whether to accept the offer and end its two investigations. Pciture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan</p>

Amazon offers concessions to end EU antitrust investigation

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices