Coveney's Upper Crust firm taps pent-up sales demand despite cost pressures  

Patrick Coveney recently joined as CEO of Upper Crust after leaving Greencore after 14 years.
Coveney's Upper Crust firm taps pent-up sales demand despite cost pressures  

Shares in the owner of the Upper Crust chain fell 3.5% despite the positive news.

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 16:41
Muhammed Husain

The catering firm SSP, best known for its Upper Crust railway and airport kiosks, has said a rapid recovery in travel meant annual sales and profit margins would be at the upper end of its forecasts, though it warned over cost pressures. 

Shares in the owner of the Upper Crust chain, which Patrick Coveney recently joined as CEO after leaving Greencore after 14 years last year, fell 3.5%. 

Pent-up demand for summer travel since pandemic restrictions were lifted in many countries has led to disruptions at airports and longer wait times for passengers.

But SSP, which operates in 36 countries, is also facing sky-high costs and inflationary pressures, as well as lower consumer spending amid a cost-of-living crunch. 

We are well-positioned to benefit from the continued recovery of the travel sector, notwithstanding the current challenges of airport disruption, labour shortages, and industrial action across certain air and rail markets," SSP said in a statement. 

SSP expects annual sales to be at the upper end of its £2bn (€2.3bn) to £2.1bn forecast range, and core profit margins of around 6%.

"We see travel concession operators as a way to play the recovery in travel without the capital risk or ESG (environmental, social, and governance) challenges of investing directly in transport assets like airlines," broker Stifel said, referring to investment rules.

SSP said the strong recovery in air travel had boosted its British sales, but rail operations were dented by strikes that brought the network close to a standstill over several days last month.

British rail and transport workers this week voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, threatening more disruption.

SSP said group revenues averaged 72% of its 2019 pre-Covid-19 levels for the nine months to the end of June.

The London-listed firm said it was confident it could mitigate the impact of the pressures by increasing prices and productivity. 

Reuters

Read More

Emirates rejects Heathrow’s order to cancel summer flights

More in this section

Key Speakers At The 2016 Milken Conference Australia's Telstra completes Digicel Pacific buyout
Netflix and SkyGo app Microsoft named by Netflix as partner for ad-supported subscription plan
VW emission tests rigging Carmakers may face new wave of claims after EU's top court rules on engine device
travelOrganisation: Upper CrustOrganisation: SSP
<p>The European Commission said rivals and customers had until Sept. 9 to provide feedback to Amazon's proposal before it decides whether to accept the offer and end its two investigations. Pciture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan</p>

Amazon offers concessions to end EU antitrust investigation

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices