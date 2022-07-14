Emirates rejects Heathrow’s order to cancel summer flights

Heathrow pleaded with carriers to stop selling summer tickets as it imposed a cap on passenger numbers until September 11
Emirates rejects Heathrow’s order to cancel summer flights

Emirates has rejected an order from Heathrow to cancel flights to comply with a cap on passenger numbers (Steve Parsons/PA)

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 10:01
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Emirates has rejected an order from Heathrow to cancel flights to comply with a cap on passenger numbers.

The airline accused the west London airport of showing “blatant disregard for consumers” by attempting to force it to “deny seats to tens of thousands of travellers”.

On Tuesday, Heathrow pleaded with carriers to stop selling summer tickets as it imposed a cap on passenger numbers until September 11.

Many passengers flying to and from the UK’s busiest airport have suffered severe disruption in recent months, with long security queues and baggage system breakdowns.

Emirates said in a statement: “LHR (London Heathrow) last evening gave us 36 hours to comply with capacity cuts, of a figure that appears to be plucked from thin air.

“Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers, but also threatened legal action for non-compliance.

“This is entirely unreasonable and unacceptable, and we reject these demands.”

It added: “Until further notice, Emirates plans to operate as scheduled to and from LHR.”

More in this section

Russia Ukraine Nations discuss co-ordinating Ukraine war crimes probes
Sri Lanka Sri Lankan troops barricade Parliament against protesters
Russia Griner Trial Basketball star Brittney Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea
FlightsPlace: UK
<p>Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Old Bailey in London (James Manning/PA)</p>

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty after being accused of sex attacks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

  • 13
  • 17
  • 22
  • 24
  • 29
  • 38
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices