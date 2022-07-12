Shares in Aer Lingus owner rise as Heathrow sets cap for summer seats

London Heathrow is imposing a two-month cap on daily passenger traffic, a dramatic response by Britain's busiest airport to the flight chaos gripping Europe as airlines and ground crew struggle with a surge in travel demand.

The airport will limit daily passenger traffic to 100,000 departing people through to September 11, asking airlines to refrain from selling summer tickets. Current forecasts are modeling for as many as 104,000 passengers a day over the summer, still below the roughly 125,000 passengers that left daily this time before the pandemic.