Dublin-based Avolon agrees transactions for over 100 aircraft

The company has a fleet of 591 aircraft and has ordered 260 fuel-efficient, new-technology aircraft.
Dublin-based Avolon agrees transactions for over 100 aircraft

Avolon chief executive and founder Dómhnal Slattery: Last year the company announced plans to purchase 500 'flying taxis' and Mr Slattery said it could order even more.

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 15:50
Alan Healy

Dublin-based aviation leasing company Avolon executed 54 lease transactions in the second quarter comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases, and lease extensions.

In a trading update published yesterday, the company said the leases were amongst 100 aircraft transactions carried out since April including the sale and leaseback of 13 aircraft and the placement of 31 aircraft from Avolon’s order book.

Read More about #Business Movers

Avolon is one of the world's largest aircraft leasing firms. It owns and manages a fleet of 591 aircraft and has ordered a further 260 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft.

Last year, Avolon announced the largest ever order of electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) aircraft with plans to purchase 500 of the aircraft from UK firm Vertical Aerospace. Avolon chief executive Dómhnal Slattery said it could order even more of the flying taxis after finding prospective users for all 500 craft in the $2bn (€1.96m) purchase.

Separately, Dublin-headquartered aviation cargo firm ASL Aviation announced that it had completed the extension and upsizing of its existing debt facility with Goldman Sachs, increasing its financial facility to $200m from the $125m announced in April last year.

Read More

Irish-based ElectroRoute acquired by Mitsubishi

More in this section

Fuel prices Shell sees $1bn gain in refining on record fuel prices
U.K. Booze Stocks Slip as Cider Maker Warns of Weak December C&C warns of high inflation risk as Group posts net revenues 
Currys financials Currys and Entain flag lower profit expectations as consumer spend uncertain
Place: IrelandPerson: Domhnal SlatteryOrganisation: Avolon
<p>Irish renewable energy trading firm ElectroRoute has been wholly acquired by Mitsubishi. Picture: Neil Michael.</p>

Irish-based ElectroRoute acquired by Mitsubishi

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices