Dublin-based Avolon agrees transactions for over 100 aircraft

Dublin-based aviation leasing company Avolon executed 54 lease transactions in the second quarter comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases, and lease extensions.

In a trading update published yesterday, the company said the leases were amongst 100 aircraft transactions carried out since April including the sale and leaseback of 13 aircraft and the placement of 31 aircraft from Avolon’s order book.

Avolon is one of the world's largest aircraft leasing firms. It owns and manages a fleet of 591 aircraft and has ordered a further 260 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft.

Last year, Avolon announced the largest ever order of electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) aircraft with plans to purchase 500 of the aircraft from UK firm Vertical Aerospace. Avolon chief executive Dómhnal Slattery said it could order even more of the flying taxis after finding prospective users for all 500 craft in the $2bn (€1.96m) purchase.

Separately, Dublin-headquartered aviation cargo firm ASL Aviation announced that it had completed the extension and upsizing of its existing debt facility with Goldman Sachs, increasing its financial facility to $200m from the $125m announced in April last year.