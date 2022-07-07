Shell sees $1bn gain in refining on record fuel prices

Shell’s indicative refining margin jumped to $28.04 (€27.47) a barrel in the second quarter, up from $10.23 (€10.02) in the first three months of the year
Shell sees $1bn gain in refining on record fuel prices

The trading update from the London-based energy giant is the first indicator of just how much cash was flowing into the coffers of major oil companies due to the inflationary surge in the price of gasoline.

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 09:32
Laura Hurst

Shell Plc said surging margins from fuel production could have added more than $1bn (€980m) to the earnings of its refining business last quarter, when gasoline prices broke records in several countries.

The trading update from the London-based energy giant is the first indicator of just how much cash was flowing into the coffers of major oil companies due to the inflationary surge in the price of gasoline, which rose above $5 (€4.90) a gallon in the US for the first time.

While the rising cost of energy is strengthening the oil majors after several tough years, it risks a political backlash. US President Joe Biden has directly called on fuel retailers to cut prices and companies are facing windfall taxes in some countries.

Shell’s indicative refining margin jumped to $28.04 (€27.47) a barrel in the second quarter, up from $10.23 (€10.02) in the first three months of the year, the company said in a statement on Thursday. That increase is expected to have a positive impact of between $800m (€784m) and $1.2bn (€1.18bn) on the results of the company’s products division, compared with the prior period.

The European oil major also benefited from the stronger outlook for energy. It expects to reverse previous writedowns on asset values by $3.5bn (€3.4bn) to $4.5bn (€4.4bn) write-up after revising up its long-term oil price assumptions. Shell took a $3.9bn (€3.8bn) impairment in the first quarter stemming from its planned exit from assets in Russia.

Trading and optimization results in Shell’s sprawling integrated gas unit fell from the previous quarter, when the unit had “exceptional” trading opportunities. 

Its renewables and energy solutions division, is expected to report adjusted earnings of between $400m (€392m) and $900m (€882m) for the second quarter amid an “exceptional market environment,” according to the statement.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

European gas prices rise as market resumes focus on supply risk

More in this section

Currys financials Currys and Entain flag lower profit expectations as consumer spend uncertain
Family-run Cork bakery secures €6m Lidl contract Family-run Cork bakery secures €6m Lidl contract
Apps Take Center Stage Amid Shelter-In-Place Covid-19 Guidelines Amazon teams up with Just Eat on U.S. food delivery with Grubhub investment
<p>The company expressed concerns regarding the impact of the rising cost of living on consumer spending as customers cut back.</p>

C&C warns of high inflation risk as Group posts net revenues 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices