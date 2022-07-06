Family-run Cork bakery secures €6m Lidl contract

The two-year deal will see the family-run business provide its products to 175 Lidl stores across Ireland, the company announced today
Hassetts Bakery first partnered with Lidl in 2020.

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 16:48
Emma Taggart

Cork-based Hassett's Bakery has secured a deal worth €6m to supply the German supermarket chain with a chilled cake and dessert range.

The new contract includes four chilled cakes from the Rachel H’s dessert range.

Hassett's Bakery first partnered with Lidl in 2020, providing the supermarket with their handcrafted vanilla gateau, marking the first major retail contract for the bakery.

The company's growth has allowed the bakery to hire an additional eight staff.

Stephanie Walsh, senior buyer, Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “At Lidl, more than ever we are committed to investing in local partners and are delighted to sign this new deal with Hassett's.

We are proud to work with the best local producers, and by working with Hassett's we are guaranteed their incredibly talented team take time to source the best ingredients locally, delivering quality and innovative baking and confectionery products every day," she added. 

Noreen Foley, business manager, Hassett's Bakery said: “We are delighted to work with Lidl to develop this exclusive new range of chilled cakes and desserts. At Hassett's we are committed to delivering quality and innovative baking and confectionery products. 

Through Lidl’s ongoing investment in our business, we have had the opportunity to upscale production and make substantial investments in our business operations. We have created new jobs in the locality and have increased our workforce with eight recent hires," she continued. 

The family-run bakery was founded in 1984 by Michael Hassett when he opened his own wholesale bakery in Douglas, Cork. 

In 1988 Mr Hassett launched his own shop and seven years later he opened a second store in Carrigaline.

