Cork IT company Wisetek to expand US presence

Cork IT company Wisetek to expand US presence

Sean Sheehan said: "This development speaks to the rapid growth of Wisetek and the IT asset disposal (ISAD) sector as a whole."

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 19:56
Alan Healy

Cork firm Wisetek said it plans to increase employee numbers across its US operations from 200 to 300 as it opened its new facility in Northborough, Massachusetts. 

The 42,000 square foot facility will provide customers with Wisetek's suite of services including IT asset disposal and destruction.

In a statement, Wisetek said the new facility will service a number of client organisations throughout the US, including multinational and nationally based businesses as well as all of Wisetek’s private customers.

The company, founded and headed by Sean Sheehan has achieved a milestone of 200 employees in the US and has plans for growth to 300. On a global scale, the company currently employs over 450 people worldwide.

"This development speaks to the rapid growth of Wisetek and the IT asset disposal (ISAD) sector as a whole, as more and more organisations are realising the importance of implementing fit-for-purpose processes in this area, in order to ensure security, compliance and sustainability," Sheehan said.

Since it was established in 2007, Wisetek has grown exponentially and has expanded its international footprint to include facilities in the USA, Ireland, the UK, the Middle East and Thailand. 

Wisetek already has facilities in the US, including - Austin, Texas; Winchester, Virginia; and Sacramento, California. The new facility will also store stock from Wisetek Market, an e-commerce business that gives consumers a channel to bu refurbished equipment.

Eugene McCabe, USA President of Wisetek said the expansion speaks to the growing demand they are seeing for services in the region. "We look forward to seizing the opportunities that this new facility will afford us."

More in this section

Revolut launches card reader as it expands into in-person payments Revolut launches card reader as it expands into in-person payments
Limerick firm AMCS to acquire German company Quentic AMCS completes acquisition of German software solutions provider Quentic
Hamptons study Cairn Homes warns of cost pressures, reaffirms annual outlook
<p>Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.</p>

Tata Consultancy Services to create over 200 new jobs in Donegal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices