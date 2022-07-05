Cork IT company Wisetek to expand US presence

Cork firm Wisetek said it plans to increase employee numbers across its US operations from 200 to 300 as it opened its new facility in Northborough, Massachusetts.

The 42,000 square foot facility will provide customers with Wisetek's suite of services including IT asset disposal and destruction.

In a statement, Wisetek said the new facility will service a number of client organisations throughout the US, including multinational and nationally based businesses as well as all of Wisetek’s private customers.

The company, founded and headed by Sean Sheehan has achieved a milestone of 200 employees in the US and has plans for growth to 300. On a global scale, the company currently employs over 450 people worldwide.

"This development speaks to the rapid growth of Wisetek and the IT asset disposal (ISAD) sector as a whole, as more and more organisations are realising the importance of implementing fit-for-purpose processes in this area, in order to ensure security, compliance and sustainability," Sheehan said.

Since it was established in 2007, Wisetek has grown exponentially and has expanded its international footprint to include facilities in the USA, Ireland, the UK, the Middle East and Thailand.

Wisetek already has facilities in the US, including - Austin, Texas; Winchester, Virginia; and Sacramento, California. The new facility will also store stock from Wisetek Market, an e-commerce business that gives consumers a channel to bu refurbished equipment.

Eugene McCabe, USA President of Wisetek said the expansion speaks to the growing demand they are seeing for services in the region. "We look forward to seizing the opportunities that this new facility will afford us."