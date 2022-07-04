Shell buys into Qatar LNG project in race to secure fuel for Europe

Shell buys into Qatar LNG project in race to secure fuel for Europe
Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 18:53

Shell became the latest international energy company to invest in Qatar’s $29bn (€28.3bn) liquefied natural gas project, clinching a 6.25% stake as Europe races to secure new supplies of the fuel.

Shell joins TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil in the venture, which will boost Qatar’s LNG output capacity by more than 40% to 110 million tons a year. The Persian Gulf nation is one of a handful of countries ramping up capacity as gas buyers jostle for supplies in a bid to reduce dependence on Russia.

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden announced the deal alongside Qatari Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi in Doha, without disclosing financial terms.

Despite the rush to invest -- ConocoPhillips and Eni have also secured stakes -- the project won’t send out its first LNG cargoes until 2026, meaning Europe will have to tap other sources for now.

Qatar has now sold down 25% of North Field East, which includes gas production and liquefaction facilities. It’s also in talks with several LNG buyers in Asia that may take small stakes in the project, according to Mr Al-Kaabi. 

Qatar is planning a second expansion phase called North Field South, which would raise the country’s LNG production to 126 million tons a year. Many of the partners for that project will be the same as those at North Field East, Mr Al-Kaabi has said. 

Bloomberg

More in this section

Revolut launches card reader as it expands into in-person payments Revolut launches card reader as it expands into in-person payments
Limerick firm AMCS to acquire German company Quentic AMCS completes acquisition of German software solutions provider Quentic
Hamptons study Cairn Homes warns of cost pressures, reaffirms annual outlook
Place: QatarOrganisation: Shell
<p>Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.</p>

Tata Consultancy Services to create over 200 new jobs in Donegal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices