Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with DCC Energy, Kennedys, Sancus, Teagasc, Alantra and Engineers Ireland.

Dr Fabian Ziegler has been appointed as CEO of DCC Energy, the international sales, marketing, and support services group. He will replace Eddie O’Brien, who will take on a new role as chief strategy and sustainability officer for DCC plc; Eddie will lead DCC Energy until Fabian’s arrival in November. Fabian has held senior energy roles in his 26-year career with Shell. He is currently country chair of Shell Germany and chair of the management board, leading its businesses in the DACH region. He has also been chief procurement officer for the Shell Group. He has also led major global transformation programmes.

Martina O’Mahoney has been promoted to partner in the Dublin office of law firm Kennedys. She is among this year’s cohort of 22 new partners, the firm’s largest ever number of lawyers in Dublin, 13 women and nine men; more than double the number promoted last year (10). Formerly an in-house defence litigation solicitor with a global insurer, she advises fleets, retailers, hoteliers and insurers, with a focus on personal injury claims. She also holds the Advanced Diploma in Insurance from the Chartered Insurance Institute, the Professional Diploma in Insurance from University College Dublin, and co-authored the Kennedys Claims Handling Law and Practice Guide.

Sean Mulleady has been appointed as business development manager with Sancus, the specialist short-term property finance lender, responsible for sourcing new property financing opportunities throughout the island. Sean joins from First Citizen Finance and brings with him more than 12 years’ experience in financial services in the areas of property finance, debt restructuring, asset management, loan work out, real estate and insolvency. He was also previously a portfolio manager with Capita Asset Services and relationship manager with Ulster Bank Ireland Ltd. Sean is a Fellow of the Institute of Bankers, a Qualified Financial Advisor and holds a degree in Property Studies.

Sheila Quinn has been appointed as the new manager of the Teagasc ConnectEd Programme, providing agri-food training and knowledge exchange programmes. She will co-design of Teagasc industry training programmes and networking events. She will lead the expansion of eLearning programmes within the Teagasc Knowledge Transfer Outreach and Innovation Department. The role will also include significant stakeholder engagement across the agri-food ecosystem. Sheila has over 20 years’ experience managing the delivery of national training programmes. In previous roles, she worked in rural development and led the Teagasc staff-training programme. Teagasc ConnectEd provides clients with structured access to Teagasc research, education, knowledge resources and online tools.

Michael O’Sullivan has been promoted to managing director with Alantra, the independent global mid-market investment banking and asset management firm. Previously a director, he will now him lead Alantra’s CPA team in Ireland. Michael has worked on both buy-side and sell-side engagements, where he has assisted with portfolio selection and preparation and provided loan portfolio valuations, due diligence and bank advisory. Michael has led the preparation and valuation of portfolios of Irish loans for sellers, leading many significant transactions. He has knowledge and experience in the Irish credit market (pillar banks, NBFIs and financial investors). Michael was previously part of KPMG’s global portfolio solutions group.

John Power, now a practising executive coach, has been inaugurated as the 130th president of Engineers Ireland, succeeding outgoing president Prof Orla Feely of UCD. Mr Power Power had a 30-year career with ESB in diverse roles in engineering management, marketing and corporate change, most recently as executive director in ESBI and head of esb corporate affairs, ESB Networks. He is also a former director general of Engineers Ireland (2007-15). A graduate of Engineering UCD, he holds a Masters in Industrial Engineering (MIE) and an MBA. Following graduation, he began working as a technical advisor with General Electric in the USA and South America.