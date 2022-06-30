Munster law firms announce merger

Michael Houlihan & Partners (MHP) and Sellors LLP will merge to create a 50 strong, dual county team
Derek Walsh (Sellors), Helen Rackard (MHP), Stephen Keogh (Managing Partner, Sellors), John Shaw (MHP), Miriam O’Connor (Sellors), Ian Sheehy (Sellors), Sinéad Nunan (MHP). Picture: Eamon Ward.

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Martha Brennan

Two Munster law firms have announced a merger which will result in the creation of Co Clare’s largest legal team.

Ennis-based Michael Houlihan & Partners (MHP) and Limerick-based Sellors LLP made the announcement this week.

The 50-strong, dual-county team will feature the seven solicitors and three partners from MHP and the 14 solicitors and five partners from Sellors LLP.

The companies said that the merger will lead to a stronger legal service offering in Clare and Limerick, particularly for local authority clients, lending institutions, insurance companies, privately-owned companies, and private clients.

Both teams will continue to operate from their respective offices on Bindon St, Ennis, and Glentworth St, Limerick. Managing Partner Stephen Keogh will lead the newly merged firm.

“This is a landmark announcement for legal services in Clare and Limerick as it is the first time that two firms located in these neighbouring counties have merged,” Mr Keogh said.

“MHP and Sellors have strong and loyal teams and this merger is a testimony to their hard work and commitment.

“We have an ambitious growth plan that will deepen our thriving domestic capabilities and diversify and extend our services to meet international and domestic client demand.”

