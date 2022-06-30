Irish fintech company Money Jar to create 100 new jobs

Irish fintech company Money Jar will create 100 new jobs as it begins to expand across Ireland and Europe.

Recruitment for these jobs has already started with 50 jobs to be created by July 2023, all 100 will be filled by the end of March 2024.

The positions will be made available to those in Ireland and remotely across Europe.

The jobs will be in the areas of software engineering, compliance and security, product management and design as well as marketing, sales, account management and customer support.

Money Jar currently employs 22 people and the new jobs will enable the company to scale up the business.

Founded in 2019, Money Jar is the currently only Irish fintech that provides customers with an Irish IBAN.

In May 2022, Money Jar launched its digital current account platform.

The fintech company allows users to open a digital current account as well as the ability to create “jars” where customers can put money aside to enable them to establish financial goals for long or short-term spending plans.

Money Jar also allows customers to lodge cash through collaboration with Payzone as well as offering several other features such as cross-border transfers, allowing transactions in several foreign currencies through its partnership with Currency Cloud.

Leo Varadkar, An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: “It’s fantastic to see an Irish company go from strength to strength and see such success. We’ve worked hard to create a warm and welcoming environment for our tech entrepreneurs and it’s really encouraging to see Money Jar’s ambitious growth plans and their progress to date. I wish the team all the very best with this next stage.”

Johan Reveillard, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Money Jar said: “The leading-edge technologies that underpin the Money Jar platform are security, functionality, and usability.

With these new roles, we will continue to challenge traditional financial institutions and their offering, as they will need to invest considerably on top of the gathering wave of financial industry disruption," he added.

The expansion of the company has been supported by investment from Enterprise Ireland through its 'High Performance Start Up' programme.

Jenny Melia, manager of the technology and services team, Enterprise Ireland said: “Ireland’s reputation for Fintech excellence continues with Money Jar. We are delighted to support Money Jar to expand internationally. It is an ambitious growth strategy, and the employment plans are tangible evidence of the potential of this Irish-owned start-up.”