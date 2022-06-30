IDA announces 241 new jobs across Ireland

IDA Ireland has announced the creation of 241 jobs in Limerick, Galway, Dublin, and Letterkenny today.

The investments will be made across eight high-growth technology and business service companies from Europe and the US, with jobs in sales, marketing, software development, engineering, customer success, and tech support to be made available.

“This is brilliant news. It’s a testament to our highly-qualified and talented workforce. I’m really impressed with the high growth potential of these companies and wish them every success as they continue to grow their business here in Ireland,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The companies include enterprise automation platform Workato, technology solutions provider Blucrox, New York-based marketing technology company GeistM, Swiss technology company Travizory Border Security SA, medical device company Hader Solutions, cloud-based reference checking solution company Refapp, software company Censys, and Experience Optimization solutions provider Evolv AI.

The latter will expand its Limerick and Dublin workforce by 25 over the next two years as it makes Ireland the focal point for its European team.

Meanwhile, Bluecrux, which opened its first office in Galway, will add 50 to its workforce by 2025 and Travizory Border Security SA plans to add 30 new staff members to its Letterkenny workforce by 2024. The rest of the roles will be located in Dublin.

Welcoming the announcement, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “I am delighted to welcome these new companies to Ireland. I particularly welcome the locational spread of these investments which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent, and attractive work-life balance in the regions resonates with overseas investors.

“Our value proposition and our agile and adaptable business environment remain attractive to high-growth companies. These companies choose Ireland as the location from which to serve and grow their customer base due to Ireland’s established track record as a tech hub in Europe.”