Anne-Marie elected to a lead  role with global PR network

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, of AM O'Sullivan PR in Cork, has been elected as a regional president with global PR network IPREX
IPREX annual global meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands: Xavier PRabhu, MD of PRHUB (seated); Andrei Mylroie, previous global president and partner, IPREX; Julie Exner, senior VP at Fahlgren Mortine, and new IPREX global president; Laura Phillips, Americas president, IPREX; Karen Johnson, VP of Nyhus Communications; and Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, founder and CEO of AM O'Sullivan PR Ltd.

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 11:05
Joe Dermody

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, founder and CEO of AM O'Sullivan PR in Cork, has been appointed as EMEA President with IPREX, a $508m global network of public relations agencies.

Ann-Marie is one of two new regional presidents join the global board of IPREX, whose membership comprises more than 1,100 communications professionals and over 100 global markets.

Laura Phillips has been appointed as Americas President with IPREX. She is the President of Vehr Communications, based in Cincinnati, OH, USA.

Ann-Marie O’Sullivan said: “I am delighted to be joining the IPREX global board in the role of EMEA President. IPREX is a key differentiator for us because it gives us that global reach, with access to partners in over 60 countries around the world.

“Since joining the network in 2019, I have worked closely with, and learned from, some of the best communications professionals from across the world. Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global collaboration achieved through IPREX was invaluable, for our clients and our team. I look forward to continuing to grow the IPREX network in the EMEA region.” 

Anne-Marie O'Sullivan, founder and CEO of AM O'Sullivan PR, at the IPREX annual global meeting in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Anne-Marie and Laura will directly engage with IPREX partners in their local territories. They will work with the IPREX regional directors to identify opportunities to connect partners for new business opportunities, continued learning and global support.

They join the existing global board to lead IPREX, which comprises: Julie Exner, senior vice-president at Fahlgren Mortine, Columbus, OH, USA, and IPREX global president; Xavier PRabhu, founder and MD of PRHUB, Bengaluru area, India, and IPREX Asia Pacific president; and Karen Johnson, vice-president of Nyhus Communications, Seattle, WA, USA, and IPREX treasurer.

Julie Exner said: “IPREX is just coming off our AGM in Amsterdam – the first time the principals have been together in person since the beginning of the pandemic. A speaker commented that our group ‘looks like a family’.

“At the same meeting, our annual award for most shared business went to an agency that referred a $6m project to another partner. It’s the deep trust and collegiality he observed that makes that kind of business sharing possible, and I couldn’t be prouder to be at the helm leading the network for another year.”

