Croom Medical to create 80 new jobs in Limerick

Limerick-based Croom Medical will create 80 new jobs by the end of 2022 it announced today.

The medical device manufacturing business which manufactures orthopaedic medical implants has opened a €12m manufacturing facility in Croom, County Limerick today.

The company also stated that it plans to develop another manufacturing facility in Limerick which is expected to open in 2023.

As well as the creation of 80 new jobs announced today, the company hopes to increase employee numbers further in 2023.

Croom Medical is on track to employ 170 workers by the end of the year rising from 45 people just 12 months ago.

The firm was first established by Paddy Byrnes in 1984 and focuses on the machining and handling of precious metals for use in a sterile environment.

The company is now led by Patrick Byrnes, the son of Paddy, and has won various long-term contracts allowing it to do business across the globe.

The company has undergone rapid growth following a significant level of investment in research, development and innovation in medical device manufacturing technologies over the past four years.

Speaking about the research and expansion, Patrick Byrnes, CEO, Croom Medical said: “Our state-of-the-art facility hosts some of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in Ireland. We have made a number of strategic investments in additive manufacturing (3D printing), advanced machining centres and automation."

"Our team is looking forward to increasing our footprint to facilitate 80 new high-value roles in order to meet customer demand on a global level," he added.

In 2020, the State-backed capital investment firm BGF closed a multi-million euro investment in Croom Medical.

Croom Medical is located close to a hub of global medical device manufacturers who have significant operations located in the South and West of Ireland.

The company has longstanding relationships with a number of these international players including several household names in the MedTech sector.

Tom Kelly, divisional manager - industrial and life sciences at Enterprise Ireland said: “Croom Medical is an excellent example of an Irish company that has successfully implemented an agreed growth action plan while meeting the multifaceted needs of its customers across the world, and willing to bring in external growth capital to drive this plan.

"Enterprise Ireland is delighted to have supported Croom Medical along its growth trajectory, and we are proud to support the company with its ambitious expansion plans announced today which will create 80 high value new jobs in Limerick.”