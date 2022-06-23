95% of Heathrow British Airways staff vote for strike - GMB union

"Industrial action dates will be confirmed in the coming days but are likely to be during the peak summer holiday period," GMB said.
95% of Heathrow British Airways staff vote for strike - GMB union

GMB union warned of a 'summer of strikes' unless pay disputes are resolved.

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 15:10
Muvija M

Trade union GMB said on Thursday that 95% of British Airways workers at London's Heathrow airport who voted in a ballot have said they were prepared to strike, with the union warning of a 'summer of strikes' unless pay disputes are resolved.

"Industrial action dates will be confirmed in the coming days but are likely to be during the peak summer holiday period," GMB said.

Meanwhile, several other strikes are taking place in airports across Europe as workers negotiate pay raises and better working conditions.

 British pilots of Ryanair accepted a revised offer on post-Covid pay restoration, while unions representing cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal, France, Italy and Spain prepare to strike for between one and three days each later this week. 

Spain-based cabin crew at easyJet plan to go on strike for nine days in July, demanding a 40% increase in their basic salary which is much lower than in countries such as France and Germany, local union USO said.

Workers at France's Charles de Gaulle airport went on strike on June 9 to demand a €300 ($313) per month increase and better working conditions, leading to the cancellation of 25% of flights. Further action is planned for July 2.

EasyJet on Monday said it was cutting thousands more flights this summer in the latest example of airlines cutting capacity, while airports, including Gatwick and Schiphol, are limiting the volume of passengers they will handle over the summer.

  • Reuters

Read More

Stopping landlords leaving the market 'critical' to address housing crisis

More in this section

SumUp raises €590m to further reach SumUp raises €590m to further reach
Insurance Limerick's Sullivans Insurance acquired by PIB Group
Personio reaches €8bn valuation, eyes future growth Personio reaches €8bn valuation, eyes future growth
<p>The recent acquisition of Eolas Technologies has allowed the firm to expand overseas and grow its employee numbers to 70. Picture: Roger Kenny.</p>

Irish tax firm Fenero opens Cork city office

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices