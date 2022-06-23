95% of Heathrow British Airways staff vote for strike - GMB union

Trade union GMB said on Thursday that 95% of British Airways workers at London's Heathrow airport who voted in a ballot have said they were prepared to strike, with the union warning of a 'summer of strikes' unless pay disputes are resolved.
"Industrial action dates will be confirmed in the coming days but are likely to be during the peak summer holiday period," GMB said.
Meanwhile, several other strikes are taking place in airports across Europe as workers negotiate pay raises and better working conditions.
British pilots of Ryanair accepted a revised offer on post-Covid pay restoration, while unions representing cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal, France, Italy and Spain prepare to strike for between one and three days each later this week.
Spain-based cabin crew at easyJet plan to go on strike for nine days in July, demanding a 40% increase in their basic salary which is much lower than in countries such as France and Germany, local union USO said.
Workers at France's Charles de Gaulle airport went on strike on June 9 to demand a €300 ($313) per month increase and better working conditions, leading to the cancellation of 25% of flights. Further action is planned for July 2.
EasyJet on Monday said it was cutting thousands more flights this summer in the latest example of airlines cutting capacity, while airports, including Gatwick and Schiphol, are limiting the volume of passengers they will handle over the summer.
- Reuters