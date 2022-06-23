Personio reaches €8bn valuation, eyes future growth

The HR software company, aimed at small and mid-sized businesses, expanded its Dublin workforce last year, announcing 140 additional jobs in August
Personio reaches €8bn valuation, eyes future growth

Personio, which has 6,000 customers and 1,200 employees, also recently announced the acquisition of Back, an employee experience solution that automates key people processes. Picture: Personio.

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 08:23
Martha Brennan

European startup Personio has raised $200m (€189m) in funding, increasing its value to $8.5bn (€8bn).

The HR software company, aimed at small and mid-sized businesses, expanded its Dublin workforce last year, announcing 140 additional jobs in August.

And that was before the Munich-based company picked up investments of $270m (€255m) last October.

The latest round of funding is led by Greenoaks, a San Francisco-based global investment firm that has previously backed the likes of investing app Robinhood.

“Personio’s product has become an indispensable tool for Europe’s small and medium-sized businesses as they’ve bounced back from the challenges of the pandemic,” said Neil Mehta, founder and managing partner of Greenoaks.

“We believe Personio is among the best SaaS companies in the world, with rapid growth, a sustainable business model, and exceptional leadership. We are thrilled to once again partner with Hanno and his team, and look forward to continuing our journey for many years to come.” 

According to Personio co-founder Hanno Renner, the new funding will support an expansion of the company’s People Workflow Automation system, which automates workflows based on events in the employee lifecycle, such as promotions and location changes to holiday requests.

The company, which has 6,000 customers and 1,200 employees, also recently announced the acquisition of Back, an employee experience solution that automates key people processes.

“We decided to raise additional capital because we saw so many more ways to invest in our product that will increase the value we can provide,” said Renner.

“By continuing to focus on this strategy we expect to continue our strong growth trajectory and accelerate into 2022 and 2023, while providing customers with a great service that enhances the efficiency of their businesses.”

Read More

Johnson & Johnson in Ireland records €296m loss

More in this section

Johnson & Johnson World Headquarters As Company Anticipates Approaching Regulators With One-Dose Shot Johnson & Johnson in Ireland records €296m loss
Cork insurance provider Laya Healthcare gives support payment to thousands of customers  Cork insurance provider Laya Healthcare gives support payment to thousands of customers 
File photo AIB has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about Û4.2 billion of its performing corporate and commercial loans. En British government extends NatWest trading plan by one year
<p>The Central Bank opened investigations six years ago into all lenders that sold the tracker home loans.</p>

AIB to face record fine for role in the tracker mortgage scandal

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices