AIB to face record fine for role in the tracker mortgage scandal

AIB is to be hit with a record fine of up to €70m for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

The Central Bank of Ireland is set to publish details of the fine tomorrow morning with Ireland's biggest bank to become the latest financial institution to face sanction in an ongoing six-year investigation.

The Irish Examiner understands that AIB will be sanctioned for denying up to 15,000 customers access to the cheaper tracker mortgages. The details of the fine are not yet know but AIB has set aside €70m to cover any potential sanction.

In March of last year, Ulster Bank with a fine of almost €37.8m in what was the largest sanction by the Central Bank into wrongdoing by the banking industry in the tracker mortgage scandal.

However, the fine to be issued on Thursday morning by the Central Bank to the AIB Group that includes EBS is expected to dwarf the figure imposed on Ulster.

A spokesperson for AIB said they had no comment to make on the matter at this stage.

The Central Bank opened investigations six years ago into all lenders that sold the tracker home loans.

In most cases, the investigations have shown that banks had acted in remarkably similar ways to deprive customers of their correct interest rates.

Many of the banks involved -- Permanent TSB, AIB, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank, and KBC Bank Ireland and their subsidiaries -- have either concluded their settlements with the Central Bank and have already paid out millions in compensation and restitution to customers or have set aside many millions to meet anticipated fines.

The first of the tracker mortgage fines imposed by the Central Bank was for €4.5m in late 2016 for Springboard Mortgages, a former subprime mortgage lender set up during the boom years by Permanent TSB but which it subsequently sold to a vulture fund. The fine was at the time the largest ever imposed by the regulator under its enforcement powers.

In May 2019, the Central Bank followed this up with a then-record fine of €21m for PTSB itself for its part in the industry-wide tracker mortgage probe. The elevated level of the fine reflected “the distressing and, in some instances, devastating consequences” of PTSB’s actions on its customers, the Central Bank said at the time.

In September last year, the Central Bank fined KBC Bank Ireland €18.3m and a scathing reprimand. At the start, KBC had insisted it could report only 93 overcharged accounts, while the investigation in the end unearthed 3,741 accounts, revealing a “deeply unsatisfactory” approach that had brought “devastating and avoidable” pain on its customers, according to the Central Bank.