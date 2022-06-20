PwC adds 15 new partners to cope with growing demand

Professional services firm PwC Ireland has admitted 15 new partners, a record number for the firm.

The new partners are: Áine Brassill (advisory), Danielle Cunniffe (tax), Ciarán Cunningham (assurance), Darrelle Dolan (assurance), John Dwyer (advisory), Marie-Louise Gallagher (assurance), Mairead Harbron (tax), Kieran Little (advisory), Aidan Lucey (tax), Paul Martin (assurance), Seán Martin (advisory), Leonard McAuliffe (advisory), Ally McCaffrey (tax), James McMenamin (advisory) and Thomas Sheerin (tax).

Meanwhile, Robert Costello also recently joined the firm as a partner to lead its capital projects and infrastructure team.

The new partners are across a diverse range of business areas and reflect further investment in the firm’s growth and market ambition.

Feargal O'Rourke, PwC Ireland managing partner, said: "Our new partner appointments are in response to client demand and reflect the firm's continued growth and commitment to our clients.

“As the world recovers from Covid-19, many companies are now facing a new set of challenges. Our newest partners bring their diverse perspectives and unrivalled experience to help our clients respond and adapt their business models for sustainable growth.”

Áine Brassill works with clients in financial services, public sector, telecommunications, retail, pharma and utilities. She is a graduate of TCD and QUB.

Danielle Cunniffe formerly worked in Revenue’s large cases division for over eight years. She isa member of Chartered Accountants Ireland, an associate of the Irish Tax Institute and a qualified barrister.

Ciarán Cunningham has 20 years’ experience in financial services, and 11 years working in senior roles within the Irish banking sector. He is a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland.

Darrelle Dolan, a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, worked in PwC New York and currently works across mutual fund and private equity clients, special purpose vehicles and traditional and alternative funds.

John Dwyer specialises in complex change management programmes. He holds an MBS from UCD’s Smurfit Business School.

Marie-Louise Gallagher has over 18 years’ experience in assurance services to manufacturing, pharma, retail, consumer and technology clients. She is a fellow of CAI and ITI.

Mairead Harbron has 15 years’ experience advising on tax, succession planning, management incentivisation, structuring ownership of investments and property transactions. She spent a year with PwC Melbourne. She is a fellow of CAI and an associate of ITI.

Kieran Little has worked on large scale engagements across EMEA. He leads sector-specialist teams covering financial services, healthcare, retail, industrials and technology.

Aidan Lucey sits on Revenue's tax administration liaison committee audit sub-committee, where he engages with Revenue on audit and compliance policy matters. He is an associate of ITI.

Paul Martin has 15 years of experience in assurance and regulatory advisory services. He is a fellow of CAI.

Seán Martin brings over 15 years’ M&A experience. He is a fellow of CAI.

Leonard McAuliffe has 20 years’ experience on complex cyber projects, writing many articles in national and international media.

Ally McCaffrey advises tech and pharma life science clients on international TP structuring opportunities, managing TP controversy and domestic and international TP compliance.

James McMenamin works closely with PLCs, multinationals, SMEs and the public sector. He is a fellow of CAI.

Thomas Sheerin works with clients on all aspects of their business, including M&A, financing, internal reorganisations, tax governance and reporting.