Ulster Bank staff narrowly vote for AIB transfer deal

Ulster Bank Union members have narrowly voted to agree to the terms of the AIB transfer deal that will see nearly 250 staff move from Ulster Bank to AIB.

The deal was negotiated between the Financial Services Union (FSU) and AIB.

“This is an important step in the process of transferring staff with their work and involved long and protracted negotiations which centred on key points such as pensions and benefits," said John O’Connell, FSU general secretary.

"Benefits which are available to all staff in Ulster Bank but are not currently available in the main three retail banks due to government restrictions imposed after the crash added a layer of complexity to the negotiations and was a point of concern for our members. It highlights the need for ordinary workers remuneration to be considered separately from that of CEOs and executives," he added.

Following the vote, Ulster Bank will begin to transfer 250 staff to AIB in July.

The agreement also provides staff with certainty on their pay and pension entitlement into the future.

The FSU said the results of the vote were very close. The finalised deal involved months of deliberations.

The tense period of negotiations highlighted the various levels of benefits available to Ulster Bank staff in comparison to the other three mainstream retail banks in the Republic of Ireland.

The FSU said the agreed deal will protect the jobs and working hours of those involved in the transfer, as well as allowing the staff to retain their existing working conditions.