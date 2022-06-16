Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Bundledocs, Mount Congreve Gardens, Ardanis, Kepak, Pinergy and Complete Laboratory Solutions.

Peter Zver has been appointed as its VP of revenue and operations in North America with Bundledocs, the Ballincollig-based cloud-based document bundling software provider. Peter joins the team after serving as director legal Americas at Advanced, where he spearheaded commercial growth and operational oversight for both the North and South American markets. With over 20 years' experience in the legal tech industry, Peter has previously launched and scaled two startups before holding senior product, commercial, and operational leadership positions with Tikit and Advanced. Peter will be based in Montréal, Canada, establishing and growing the company’s foothold in the North American market.

Sara Dolan has been appointed as commercial director with Mount Congreve Gardens and Waterford Treasures Museums. Two new museums have opened at Waterford Treasures, while works are ongoing for a new visitor experience at Mount Congreve Gardens. Sara has spent the last eight years working with the Cliff Hotels Group, most recently as the group’s director of marketing. Originally from Ardmore, Co Waterford, she brings more than 20 years of global experience in the luxury hospitality industry. She has previously worked with Keller Travel, a group which has a range of four and five-star luxury camping resorts in France, Italy and Spain.

Andre Gravato has been appointed head of technology at Ardanis, Portugal, where he will lead tech-related business for the UK and Irish software services company. Andre has over 15 years’ experience in technology, including ten in fintech. He previously worked at Oakam (UK) for three years as head of engineering for core services, leading multiple areas of its re-platforming work. With Wonga (Irl and UK) for over six years, he helped finetune the decision time to an average of 12 seconds per credit application with over 8,000 data points. Andre graduated in Computer Science and Systems Engineering from the University of Minho, Braga, Portugal.

Orla Coughlan has been appointed as a non-executive director on the board of Kepak Group, the Irish food company. A HR consultant and leadership coach, Orla has worked for 25 years in executive HR roles in Europe, US and Asia, notably with Activision Blizzard in the US, and with eir in Ireland. In 2017, she founded leadership coaching company The Riasc Partnership. She sits on the boards of The 30% Club Ireland, SOLAS and KerrySciTech. Her grandfather Roger Coughlan ran a butcher’s in Cork until the 1970s. She holds a degree in Psychology and Economics from UCC and a diploma in Executive Coaching from IMI.

Dick Meaney has been appointed as agricultural sales manager with Pinergy Solar Electric, driving national sales with agricultural clients. He will support farmers to become more sustainable by embracing Solar PV while reducing energy costs on the farm. He previously worked as a development officer for the Leader Programme at Carlow County Development Partnership, and as an assistant manager at New Ross/Waterford Livestock Mart. He has also worked as a Capita customer solutions (quality assurance) auditor for Bord Bia and as a forestry services agent for Lightsource Renewable Developments. Originally from Kilkenny, he holds a BAgSc in Rural Development from UCD.

Jerry Dempsey has been appointed as chief commercial officer with Complete Laboratory Solutions, developing the CLS brand and services, supporting clients, stakeholders and the CLS expert teams. He has more than 20 years of senior management commercial experience across small to multinational sized local and international organisations. Jerry is a fellow of the Institute of Sales & Marketing Management. He previously worked as a management consultant and also held positions in pharma, healthcare, environmental services and recruitment sectors. He was MD for Greenstar and Ashfield Healthcare in addition to holding senior roles with subsidiaries of Irish and Belgian multinationals and private equity owned companies.