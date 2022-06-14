Coinbase to lay off 18% of workers as crypto winter worsens

The U.S.’s biggest crypto exchange is following in the footsteps of other cryptocurrency-related businesses that have recently cut staff
Coinbase to lay off 18% of workers as crypto winter worsens

Coinbase had hired aggressively in recent years, with its workforce ballooning by about 1,200 employees this year. Picture: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 15:20
Olga Kharif

Coinbase Global Inc. announced Tuesday it will lay off 18% of its workforce in another sign of a worsening crypto downturn that’s shaved off hundreds of millions of the total cryptocurrency market value.

The U.S.’s biggest crypto exchange is following in the footsteps of other cryptocurrency-related businesses that have recently cut staff, including rival exchange Gemini Trust Co. and lender BlockFi Inc., both of which cited the arrival of a crypto winter -- a prolonged downturn -- as the reason for the layoffs.

Coinbase had hired aggressively in recent years, with its workforce ballooning by about 1,200 employees this year. The company plans to lay off roughly that amount, ending the current quarter with about 5,000 employees. Until recently, the company didn’t acknowledge the arrival of a crypto winter, even though its shares have been dropping since it went public more than a year ago. They are down nearly 80% year to date, according to Bloomberg data.

Laid off employees will receive a minimum of 3.5 months of severance, plus two weeks for every year of employment.

The cryptocurrency downturn began soon after Bitcoin hit its all-time-high in November. Earlier this year, the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin and related Luna token erased billions of market gains. In the past week, coin prices plunged after crypto lender Celsius Network froze withdrawals amidst what many suspect was a bank-run-like event.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees this week

More in this section

Entain Plc Betting Shops As DraftKings Inc. Bids $22.4 Billion Ladbrokes owner Entain makes Dutch push with €850m BetCity deal
Alexander Dennis Ltd. Double Decker Bus Manufacturing Go-Ahead accepts €753m takeover bid
Ryanair CEO: summer airfares 7-9% higher than pre-pandemic levels Ryanair CEO: summer airfares 7-9% higher than pre-pandemic levels
<p>Nine cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which one exceeded €500,000.</p>

Limerick landlords and Mayo dentist amongst list of tax defaulters

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices